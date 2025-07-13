IIM Calcutta rape: Kolkata Police constitute 9-member SIT to investigate case A woman studying at the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta was allegedly raped by a student inside a hostel of the business school.

Kolkata:

The Kolkata police on Sunday said that a nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the alleged rape of a woman at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) campus in the city. "The DC Southwest Division has formed a 9-member special investigation team for the investigation into the case," the Kolkata police said.

On July 12, a court in Kolkata remanded a student of the IIM-Calcutta, Mahaveer Toppannavar alias Parmanand Jain, who has been accused of raping a woman on the campus, to police custody till July 19. The accused was arrested on the basis of an FIR lodged by the woman at Haridevpur police station.

Victim's father denies allegations

The alleged rape case of a woman inside a hostel on the campus has taken a new turn, with her father claiming that the reported incident did not take place. According to the father, his daughter did not experience any sexual assault but instead fell out of an autorickshaw, sustaining injuries.

"I received a call from my daughter around 9.40 pm on Friday. She told me she had fallen from a vehicle, lost consciousness and suffered injuries. Later, I came to know she was admitted to SSKM Hospital. Nothing of the sort that the police are claiming happened, based on the details I received from my daughter," he said.

He also asserted that the arrested individual had no connection to his daughter and that the complaint lodged at the police station had not been filed by her. "My daughter told me that nothing happened to her and there was no physical abuse. She never wrote any complaint," the father explained.

IIM-Calcutta rape case

A woman studying at the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta was allegedly raped by a student inside a hostel of the business school, police said on Saturday. The victim, who is not an IIM-C student but was staying with a friend, claims she was called to the boys' hostel for a job counselling session where the alleged incident took place.

The victim alleges the rape occurred on Friday and she promptly filed a complaint at the Haridevpur police station. The incident has raised significant concerns about campus security within the institution.

According to the victim's statement to the police, she was invited to the IIM-Calcutta campus boys' hostel for a job counselling session. There, she was offered pizza and a cold drink, which she suspects was laced with a sedative. After consuming the drink, she reportedly lost consciousness. Upon regaining awareness, she realized she had been sexually assaulted.

She also alleged that the accused had threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone, the officer said.

(With agencies input)

