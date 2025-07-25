Brothers rape minor in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur for a year; arrested According to the complaint lodged by the victim's father at the Kujang police station, the two brothers raped the minor for nearly a year, who is now seven months pregnant.

Bhubaneswar:

In yet another horrendous incident, two brothers were arrested by the Odisha Police on Friday for allegedly raping a minor for nearly a year. In a statement, the police said the two brothers worked at a mutt (ashram), where the minor frequently visited.

The two accused have been identified as Bhagyadhar Das (60) and Panchanan Das (58).

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's father at the Kujang police station, the two brothers raped the minor for nearly a year, who is now seven months pregnant. The father said he had reported the case to the local panchayat functionary, who offered him money to suppress the incident and even threatened him if he reported the matter to the police.

Now, the police have registered a case against the two under sections of rape and the POCSO Act. The police further said that the two brothers were assisted by a third person, identified as Tulu Babu.

A case has also been registered against Babu, who is now absconding, the Odisha Police said, while adding that a hunt is on to nab him. Further investigation in the case is underway, the police noted.

18-year-old woman kidnapped, raped in Jagatsinghpur

This incident comes three days after an 18-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by two men in Jagatsinghpur district. The woman, the police said, was returning home with a female friend after attending a birthday party, but was kidnapped and taken to a farmland where she was raped.

Her friend had managed to escape, the victim's father said, adding that her daughter's condition is critical.

The police later launched a hunt to nab the accused. As part of its investigation, the police have also recorded the statements of the victim's friend and her mother.

"I have spoken to the SP. Stringent action will be taken against the culprits," said Jagatsinghpur's BJP MLA Amarendra Das.

A spate of crimes against women is being reported from the state, triggering protests by the opposition, which is alleging that the one-year-old BJP government is failing to maintain the law and order situation in the state.

