Odisha girl set on fire: Supreme Court says ‘we are in shame’, seeks action on protecting the vulnerable The Supreme Court on Monday expressed deep concern over the alleged immolation of a 15-year-old girl in Odisha’s Puri district, calling the incident “shameful” and urging concrete action to protect vulnerable groups like schoolgirls and rural children.

New Delhi:

Expressing anguish over the recent incident in Odisha where a 15-year-old girl was allegedly set on fire by three unidentified men, the Supreme Court on Monday said the country must act to protect its most vulnerable. Calling the situation “shameful,” the court said both immediate and long-term steps were needed to empower schoolgirls, homemakers, and rural children. The attack in Puri district came just days after a 20-year-old college student in Balasore died following a self-immolation attempt. She had accused a college professor of sexual harassment.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said: “We are in shame, and it is unfortunate that such incidents are still taking place. This is not adversarial litigation. We want suggestions from the Centre and all stakeholders on what concrete steps can be taken to empower those who are voiceless and vulnerable.”

The court emphasised that its directions must create a visible impact, especially at the grassroots level. It underlined the need for awareness and empowerment campaigns to reach women even in taluka-level regions.

Centre's affidavit not yet on record

The matter was being heard in connection with a plea filed by the Supreme Court Women Lawyers Association. Senior advocate Mahalakshmi Pavani, appearing for the petitioners, told the court that such brutal attacks had also occurred recently in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. “How long will this go on? The court must intervene to ensure women’s safety,” she said.

Justice Kant noted that the Centre’s affidavit had not yet been placed on record and posted the matter for hearing next week.

Government outlines safety measures

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, informed the court that public safety infrastructure was being strengthened. CCTV cameras and facial recognition systems were being installed in public places to identify sexual offenders. She also said one-stop crisis centres for women were now operational in every district.

The bench, however, said the presence of such centres needed to extend beyond districts to talukas to ensure accessibility.

The court is hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed last December seeking nationwide guidelines to ensure a safe environment for women, children, and transpersons, amid the continuing spate of sexual crimes across India.

(With PTI inputs)