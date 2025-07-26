Mumbai shocker: Father, brother-in-law booked for alleged rape of minor girl After the victim recently approached the police, a case was filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape and the POCSO Act.

Mumbai:

A harrowing case of alleged sexual assault has come to light in Mumbai, where a 16-year-old girl has accused her father and brother-in-law of rape and sexual harassment. Police have arrested the brother-in-law, while a hunt is on for the father, who remains at large. The deeply disturbing incidents reportedly occurred when the victim was alone at home, leaving her traumatised and initially silenced by threats.

Chilling details emerge from victim's complaint

According to the victim's complaint, filed on Thursday with the Shivdi police, the first alleged incident took place in April of last year. She reported that her father sexually assaulted her while she was asleep at home, covering her face with a cloth. He then allegedly threatened to kill her and her mother if she disclosed the crime, leaving the victim terrified and unable to speak out.

Further shocking details reveal that a month before the alleged incident with her father, in March of last year, her elder sister's husband also allegedly groped her. He too threatened the girl, warning her of "dire consequences" if she told her sister about the incident. Overwhelmed by fear, the girl initially kept silent about both alleged assaults.

Police action initiated

Following the girl's courageous complaint on Thursday, the Mumbai police swiftly initiated action. They registered a child sexual abuse case and arrested her brother-in-law from the area. Efforts are now underway to trace and apprehend the father, who is currently absconding.

The police have charged both men under several stringent sections, including 64(2)(f) (rape by relative or guardian), 75(1) (sexual harassment), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Additionally, sections 4, 8, and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been invoked, highlighting the severe nature of the alleged crimes against a minor.

A plea for reporting such horrific crimes

This deeply troubling case underscores a grim reality prevalent in India, where countless minors fall victim to sexual assault. However, only a fraction of these incidents are ever reported to the authorities. Often, families are hesitant to come forward due to the pervasive fear of social stigma and the societal pressure associated with such sensitive matters.

Nevertheless, it is paramount that such criminal acts are brought to light. Unveiling these incidents is crucial not only for ensuring that perpetrators are exposed and face justice but also for fostering an environment where victims feel empowered to speak out and seek help. The timely reporting and diligent investigation of such cases are vital steps towards protecting children and holding abusers accountable for their heinous actions.