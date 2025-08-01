Bengaluru: Charred body of missing boy recovered; police launch manhunt for kidnappers Police suspect the kidnappers may have killed the boy after learning that a police complaint had been filed. A special team has been formed to investigate the case and trace the culprits. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the perpetrators.

Bengaluru:

In a shocking incident, a charred body of a 13-year-old boy was recovered on the outskirts of Bengaluru in the Hulimavu police station limits. The incident has triggered panic in the area.

According to the police, the body of the boy, identified as Nishchith, was found on Thursday evening in a deserted area along Bannerghatta Road. Nishchith had been missing since the evening of July 30. As per the FIR, he had left home to attend his tuition class and was expected to return by 8 PM. When he didn’t come back, his father contacted the tuition teacher, who confirmed that Nishchith had left for home after class.

Kidnappers make ransom demand

The victim’s parents and relatives launched a search operation to ascertain his whereabouts. During the search, they found Nishchith’s cycle abandoned near a roadside park. Sensing foul play, they alerted the police, who immediately began a search operation. In the midst of the investigation, the boy’s parents allegedly received a ransom call demanding Rs 5 lakh. While the family was trying to arrange the money, the police were working to trace the kidnappers.

On Thursday evening, a local cattle grazer stumbled upon the charred remains of a child and informed the police. The body was later identified and the police confirmed it was the mortal remains of the missing boy. Senior officials, including the DCP of Electronic City and the SP of Bengaluru Rural, visited the scene.

Police launch manhunt to arrest accused

Police suspect the kidnappers may have killed the boy after learning that a police complaint had been filed. A special team has been formed to investigate the case and trace the culprits. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the perpetrators.