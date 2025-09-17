Bengaluru: 22 kg ganja, cash and gold seized from car with Army sticker; driver held | Video Police also found Rs 2.80 lakh in cash, 88 grams of gold, and 5 mobile phones in the car, which have been seized. Authorities have formed a special team to trace the absconding accused, and further investigation is underway.

Bengaluru:

The Bengaluru Police have seized 22 kg of ganja from a suspicious car bearing an Army sticker and arrested the driver of the vehicle from the Girinagar area of the city, said officials. Police also found Rs 2.80 lakh in cash, 88 grams of gold, and five mobile phones in the car, all of which have been confiscated.

Sack full of ganja was recovered

According to police, locals first grew suspicious of the vehicle, prompting a patrol team to intervene. On seeing the police, two individuals fled from the car, leaving behind the driver, who has since been arrested. When the car was searched, a sack full of ganja was recovered.

Authorities have formed a special team to trace the absconding accused, and further investigation is underway.

