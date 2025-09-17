Robbers in military uniform loot SBI branch in Karnataka, flee with gold and cash | VIDEO Armed robbers dressed in army uniforms carried out a daring heist at SBI's Chadchan branch in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district. The masked gang held the staff hostage at gunpoint before fleeing. Police have launched a massive search operation to nab the culprits.

Vijayapura:

A shocking incident of robbery has been reported from Karnataka's Vijayapura district, where armed masked men stormed into a State Bank of India (SBI) branch on Tuesday evening. The gang, dressed in military uniforms and carrying country-made pistols and other weapons, held bank staff hostage before fleeing with gold and cash worth crores.

According to police, the robbery took place at SBI's Chadchan branch in Vijayapura, where the criminals looted around 50 kg of gold and nearly Rs 8 crore in cash before escaping.

Armed robbers storm the bank

Sources revealed that five masked men dressed in army uniforms entered the bank with weapons, including country-made pistols. They threatened the branch manager, cashier, and other employees with dire consequences and tied them up. Once the staff was restrained, the robbers looted a significant amount of cash and gold ornaments stored inside the bank. After completing the heist, the gang quickly fled the spot.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Panic outside the bank

As soon as news of the robbery spread, Superintendent of Police (SP) Laxman Nimbargi rushed to the scene along with senior officials. A large crowd of local residents gathered outside the branch anxious over the shocking incident. Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the Chadchan Police Station and a manhunt has been launched to track down the accused.

Similar incident in Ghaziabad

In a similar incident in July, two men disguised as online delivery boys stormed into a jewellery store in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district and ran away with valuables worth over Rs 20 lakh in just six minutes. As per details, the incident occurred at the Brij Vihar area under the Link Road police station limits. The incident had occurred at Mansi Jewellers, where the robbers, armed with pistols, looted approximately 20 kilograms of silver and 125 grams of gold. The brazen act was carried out while the shop owner was away. The staff present at the store were caught off guard as the robbers barged in, brandished their weapons, and threatened them into silence before grabbing bags full of jewellery and fleeing the scene.

