Ghaziabad: Robbers disguised as delivery men loot Rs 20 lakh worth of jewellery in 6-minute heist | VIDEO The incident took place at Mansi Jewellers, where the robbers, armed with pistols, looted approximately 20 kilograms of silver and 125 grams of gold. The brazen act was carried out while the shop owner was away.

Ghaziabad:

In a shocking daylight robbery, two men disguised as online delivery boys stormed into a jewellery store in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district and ran away with valuables worth over Rs 20 lakh in just six minutes. As per details, the incident occurred at the Brij Vihar area under the Link Road police station limits.

The incident took place at Mansi Jewellers, where the robbers, armed with pistols, looted approximately 20 kilograms of silver and 125 grams of gold. The brazen act was carried out while the shop owner was away. The staff present at the store were caught off guard as the robbers barged in, brandished their weapons, and threatened them into silence before grabbing bags full of jewellery and fleeing the scene.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

What did the police say?

The robbers were dressed like online delivery personnel, which helped them avoid suspicion initially, the police said. Following the incident, the police have sealed off the surrounding area and launched an investigation based on the CCTV footage from the shop and nearby locations. Authorities are hopeful the footage will provide crucial leads to identify and apprehend the culprits, the police added.

Six arrested in robbery case in Ghaziabad

Earlier on July 16, the Ghaziabad police arrested six people in connection with a robbery case. They were arrested on charges of looting Rs 23 lakh from a grocery shop owner, police said. Two of the arrested sustained bullet injuries during an exchange of fire with police on Wednesday night, they said. According to the police, grocery shop owner Pravesh Vishnoi was returning home in Pratap Vihar on a scooter when three motorcycle-borne robbers intercepted him near Kanawari, and snatched his bag containing cash.

ALSO READ: Noida Police constable shot dead as criminal opens fire during arrest in Ghaziabad