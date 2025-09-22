Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq inaugurates Mysuru Dasara festival | Video Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq was accompanied by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, several ministers in the state cabinet, among others.

Mysuru:

International Booker Prize-winning writer Banu Mushtaq, on the first day of Navaratri, inaugurated the famous Mysuru Dasara festival in the city. Mushtaq marked the commencement of Dasara 2025 during the auspicious "Vrushchika Lagna" by showering flowers on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru and its royals, amid chanting of Vedic hymns by priests, at the premises of Chamundeshwari temple atop the Chamundi Hills.

Watch the video here

The famous festival began with religious and traditional fervour. The Karnataka government's decision to invite Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara celebrations this year has drawn opposition from some BJP leaders and right-wing groups.

Celebrated as 'Nada Habba' (state festival), the 11-day Dasara, also known as 'Sharan Navaratri,' is expected to be a grand affair this year, highlighting Karnataka's rich culture and traditions alongside royal pomp and glory.

During the inaugural event, Mushtaq was joined by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, several state ministers, and other dignitaries. Prior to the ceremony, Mushtaq, the CM, and other officials visited the temple to offer prayers to the goddess, revered as the "Naada Devate" (state deity).

Row over invitation to Banu Mushtaq

Objections were raised by the BJP leaders and others to the state government's decision to invite Mushtaq to inaugurate the Dasara festivities, following an old video that went viral, in which she has reportedly expressed reservations about worshipping the Kannada language as "Goddess Bhuvaneshwari", stating that it was exclusionary to people like her (minorities).

Several BJP leaders had asked Mushtaq to clarify her reverence towards Goddess Chamundeshwari before consenting to inaugurate the Dasara. However, Mushtaq, on her part, has said that her statement has been distorted by making selective parts of her old speech go viral on social media.

The Supreme Court had also dismissed a plea challenging Karnataka's invitation to International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara celebrations this year and asked how the state could "distinguish between A, B and C".

"What is the preamble of this country?" a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta asked the counsel appearing for the petitioner, who challenged the September 15 order of the Karnataka High Court, which dismissed the pleas against the state's decision.

(With agencies inputs)

