SC dismisses plea challenging Karnataka government's invite to Banu Mushtaq for Dasara Mahotsav in Mysuru

Mysuru:

In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal filed against the Karnataka High Court's order upholding the decision of the state government to invite Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the state-sponsored Dasara Mahotsav at the Chamundeshwari temple, Mysuru. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta rejected the petition challenging the September 15 order of the Karnataka High Court, which dismissed the pleas against the state government's decision. The appeal against the high court order was filed in the top court by H S Gaurav.

The Supreme Court observed that when Kannada writer Nissar Ahmed inaugurated the Dasara celebrations in 2017, no objections were raised at the time. Stating that it understood the intent behind the current petition, the court made it clear that this is a state-organised event and, as per the Constitution, no discrimination can be made on the basis of religion.

During the hearing of the matter, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bhakru and Justice CM Joshi declined to entertain four public interest litigations (PIL), including the one filed by former BJP member of parliament from Mysuru Pratap Simha, stating that the petitioners had failed to demonstrate any constitutional or legal violation.



"We are not persuaded to accept that a person from a different faith inaugurating a function organised by the state would violate a legal or constitutional right of the petitioners or any values enshrined in the Constitution. The petitions stand dismissed,” the bench said.

Banu Mushtaq was invited on Sept 3 for Mysuru Dasara

It should be noted that the Mysuru district administration on September 3 had formally invited Mushtaq, despite objections from some sections, including opposition BJP. The controversy stems from allegations that Banu Mushtaq has made statements in the past that are perceived by some as "anti-Hindu" and "anti-Kannada".



Simha and other critics argue that her selection for the festival, which traditionally begins with Vedic rituals and floral offerings to Goddess Chamundeshwari, disrespects religious sentiments and long-standing traditions associated with the event.



Advocate General K Shashikiran Shetty, representing the state government, emphasised that the Dasara inauguration is a state function. He pointed out that the committee to select the person to be invited for inauguration, included representatives across political parties, as well as local MP and MLAs. Shetty urged the court to dismiss the PILs, arguing that the challenge had no merit.

Know all about Mysuru Dasara

Dasara celebration will begin in Mysuru from September 22 and culminate on 'Vijayadashami', which falls on October 2. Dasara is traditionally inaugurated on the first day by showering flowers on the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru and its royals, amid chanting of Vedic hymns, at the premises of Chamundeshwari temple atop the Chamundi Hills in Mysuru.



Objections have been raised by BJP leaders and others to the state government's decision to invite Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Dasara festivities, following an old video that went viral, in which she has reportedly expressed reservations about worshipping the Kannada language as "Goddess Bhuvaneshwari", stating that it was exclusionary to people like her (minorities).

Banu Mushtaq says her statement has been distorted

Several BJP leaders had asked Mushtaq to clarify her reverence towards Goddess Chamundeshwari before consenting to inaugurate the Dasara. However, Mushtaq, on her part, has said that her statement has been distorted by making selective parts of her old speech go viral on social media.



Accusing the BJP of politicising Mysuru Dasara, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had recently said, the festival is celebrated by people belonging to all communities as 'Nada Habba' (state festival), and writer Banu Mushtaq has been invited to inaugurate it, to honour her, for winning International Booker Prize.

