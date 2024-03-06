West Bengal Police Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 10,255 vacancies from March 7, check eligibility, more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE West Bengal Police Recruitment 2024 Notification released

West Bengal Police Recruitment 2024: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Constables. The registration process for the same will be started on March 7 and the deadline for submitting the application form is April 5. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms at prb.wb.gov.in. The facility for making changes in the application forms will be available from April 8 to 14.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 10,255 vacancies for the post of constable of which, 3,027 vacancies are reserved for female and 7,228 are for male candidates. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate should be 10th passed from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

Age Limit - The age of the candidate should be between 18 and 30 years. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on the written exam followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and interview.

Written Exam: Candidates will be called for written which will be OMR-based and MCQ pattern. The duration of the exam will be one hour. There would be 85 objective-type questions having multiple choice questions carrying one mark each. For each incorrect answer, there will be a negative marking of 1/4th of the total marks allocated to the question. Those who will qualify in the written exam will be called for the next stage of the selection, Physical Measurement Test.

Physical Measurement Test: Shortlisted candidates will be called for a Physical Measurement Test, which will be qualifying in nature. The physical standards (height, weight) of the candidates will be tested by using Electronic Machines. The chest measurement will be taken by using a measurement tape

Physical Efficiency Test: PET is also qualifying in nature. Qualified candidates will be shortlisted for Interviews.

Interview: In this round, general awareness, and suitability of the candidates for public service will be tested. Candidates' ability to speak, read, and write in Bengali/Nepali language will be tested specifically during the interview.

Based on the marks obtained in the written test and interview, a merit list will be prepared by the recruitment board.

How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online during the period from March 7 to April 5. Candidates are advised to read ‘Information to Applicants’ before applying. Violation of instructions as given in the ‘Information to Applicants’ may lead to cancellation of the application form.

Application Fee and Processing Fee