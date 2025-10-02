UPSC ESE personality test 2025 date announced; Check schedule UPSC ESE personality test 2025: UPSC ESE personality test is scheduled to be held from Monday, October 13. The reporting time for forenoon session in 9 am and for afternoon session, it is 1 pm. A total of 1,376 candidates have been selected for the UPSC ESE interview.

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the date for Personality Tests (Interviews) of the Engineering Services (Main) Exam 2025. UPSC ESE personality test is scheduled to be held from Monday, October 13. The reporting time for forenoon session in 9 am and for afternoon session, it is 1 pm. A total of 1,376 candidates have been selected for the UPSC ESE interview.

The UPSC ESE e-summon letters for personality test will be made available shortly on the commission's website- upsc.gov.in. To download, candidates need to visit the official website- upsc.gov.in and click on e-summon letters link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. UPSC ESE personality test e-summon letters PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save UPSC ESE e-summon letters PDF and take a print out.

UPSC ESE personality test e-summon letters PDF: How to download at upsc.gov.in

Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in

Click on UPSC ESE personality test e-summon letters PDF link

UPSC ESE personality test e-summon letters PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save UPSC ESE personality test e-summon letters PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

UPSC ESE personality test e-summon letters will contain candidate's name, roll number, interview date, time, centre address, details.

The candidates appearing for Interview will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the Interview which will be restricted only to the Second/ Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express). In case, the candidates perform their journey by any other mode/class, the same will be dealt as per S.R.-132 and the Commission’s guidelines, available on the Commission’s website- upsc.gov.in.

UPSC ESE personality test guidelines

Admit card: The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. Along with hall ticket, the candidates should carry Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID card, other valid documents

Restricted Items: The candidates should not carry any kind of electronic gadgets- mobile phone, smartwatches, calculators, geometry sets, pencil boxes, details.

For details on UPSC ESE exam, please visit the official website- upsc.gov.in.