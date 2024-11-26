UPSC CMS 2024 mark sheet out at upsc.gov.in; direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC CMS 2024 mark sheet out

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marksheets for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their marksheets from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

Previously, the final results were declared on November 14. Candidates can now download their scorecards by visiting the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. Candidates can follow the instructions given below.

UPSC CMS 2024 mark sheet: How to download?

Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'UPSC CMS 2024 mark sheet' flashing on the homepage

UPSC CMS 2024 mark sheet will appear on the screen

Check your marks and save the file for future reference

The combined medical services examination, 2024 was conducted on July 14, followed by a Personality Test (Part – II) held from September to November 2024. The results for the same were declared on November 14. According to the results, a total of 164 candidates were recommended for appointment to Category 1 and 600 were for Category 2. The appointment of the candidates whose results were provisional was not issued due to the absence of original certificates. The commission had given time to those candidates to submit their original documents within the timeframe.

The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for six months from the date of declaration of the Final result. In case the provisional candidate fails to submit the requisite documents in original as required by the Commission within this period, his candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence would be entertained in this regard. Candidates can check their roll number-wise UPSC CMS 2024 marks in the provided link of PDFs. Candidates have been advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.