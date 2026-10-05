Punjab Police Constable result 2026 OUT at punjabpolice.gov.in; how to download roll number-wise list PDF

The Punjab Police Recruitment Board has announced the Constable recruitment exam result 2026. The candidates who had appeared for the Punjab Police Constable recruitment exam 2026 can check the result on the official website - punjabpolice.gov.in, cdn.digialm.com and download scorecard PDF. The Punjab Police Constable computer-based test (CBT) was held from July 1 to 30 in multiple shifts across the state.

The selected candidates will now appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET/ PST), the dates will soon be announced. The recruitment drive is being held for 3,298 vacancies.

How to download Punjab Police Constable scorecard PDF at punjabpolice.gov.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download Punjab Police Constable scorecard PDF. To download Punjab Police Constable scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - punjabpolice.gov.in or cdn.digialm.com and click on Constable exam scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - Registration number and password. Punjab Police Constable exam scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save Punjab Police Constable exam scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - punjabpolice.gov.in or cdn.digialm.com

Click on Punjab Police Constable scorecard PDF link

Use Registration number and password as the required login credentials

Punjab Police Constable exam scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save Punjab Police Constable exam scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download Punjab Police Constable roll number-wise list PDF

The candidates can download Punjab Police Constable roll number-wise list PDF on the official portal - punjabpolice.gov.in or cdn.digialm.com. To download, candidates need to visit the official website - punjabpolice.gov.in or cdn.digialm.com and click on Punjab Police Constable roll number-wise list PDF link. Punjab Police Constable roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save Punjab Police Constable roll number-wise list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - punjabpolice.gov.in, cdn.digialm.com

Click on Punjab Police Constable roll number-wise list PDF link

Punjab Police Constable roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save Punjab Police Constable roll number-wise list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Punjab Police Constable Cut Off

The Punjab Police Constable exam cut off has been released, and is available for download on the official portal - punjabpolice.gov.in, cdn.digialm.com.

For details on Punjab Police Constable recruitment exam 2026, please visit the official website - punjabpolice.gov.in, cdn.digialm.com.

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