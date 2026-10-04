IBPS Clerk prelims admit card 2026 OUT at ibps.in; how to download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Clerk prelims admit card 2026. The candidates can check and download Clerk prelims hall ticket on the official website - ibps.in. IBPS Clerk Prelims exam is scheduled to be held on October 10 and 11, 2026.

How to download IBPS Clerk prelims hall ticket 2026 at ibps.in

The candidates can check and download IBPS Clerk prelims hall ticket on the official website - ibps.in. To download IBPS Clerk prelims hall ticket PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - ibps.in and click on IBPS Clerk prelims admit card link. Enter login credentials - registration number, password. IBPS Clerk prelims hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save IBPS Clerk prelims hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - ibps.in

Click on IBPS Clerk prelims admit card PDF link

Use registration number, password as the required login credentials

IBPS Clerk prelims hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save IBPS Clerk prelims hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

IBPS Clerk prelims hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, exam centre address, shift timings, other details.

IBPS Clerk prelims exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the IBPS Clerk prelims admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity

The IBPS Clerk Prelims will be held in four shifts - 9 am to 10 am, 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, 2 - 3 pm, 4:30 - 5:30 pm. The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour to an hour before the exam

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on IBPS Clerk prelims exam 2026, please visit the official website - ibps.in.

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