UP Police Constable 2024 admit cards for August 31 exam expected to be out today; details here

UP Police Constable 2024 exam: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will soon release the admit cards for the constable recruitment exam scheduled for August 30th. Based on past trends, it is expected that the admit cards for August 31st will be released today, August 27th. However, there is no official confirmation from the board officials. All applicants who applied for the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024 exam can download their call letters by entering their roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page, once released. The admit cards will be available on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

Admit cards for the August 30 exam have already been released on the official website. Candidates who are scheduled for the August 30 exam can download their call letters using the below-mentioned easy steps to download their admit card.

How to download UP Police Constable 2024 admit card?

Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'आरक्षी नागरिक पुलिस के पदों पर सीधी भर्ती 2023 हेतु दिनांक 30/08/2024 को परीक्षा में सम्मिलित होने वाले परीक्षार्थियों के प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने हेतु लिंक'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to click on 'candidate login'

Enter your registration number, date of birth and click on 'sign in'

UP Police Constable 2024 exam admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save UP Police Constable 2024 exam admit card for future reference

UP Police Constable 2024 exam admit card for August 30 download link

The Board is conducting up police constable recruitment exam 2024 at various exam centres located at 1,174 centers across 67 districts in two shifts. The exam is being conducted amid tight security measures to ensure fairness and integrity. The government has implemented strict security protocols at every center to prevent the use of unfair means. The UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam is scheduled to be held over five days: August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, to fill over 60,000 posts. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

