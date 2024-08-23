UP Police Constable Recruitment exam begins; CCTV, drones surveillance installed at test centres

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Police Constable Recruitment exam begins with tight security.

UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024: The UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024 exam started Friday amid tight security arrangements. The exam will be conducted over five days from August 23 to 31. The exam will be conducted in two shifts each day. i.e. Shift 1 from 10 am to 12 pm and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 5 pm. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has made extensive security and support measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the police recruitment exam.

CCTVs installed

According to news agency ANI, CCTV cameras have been installed at all exam centres, which will be monitored through the district control room. ID verification and face identification will also be done with the help of Artificial Intelligence.

'There are 69 centres in the five districts of Moradabad division. The maximum number of centres is in Moradabad district. Around 29,000 candidates will appear for the exam in one shift. We are fully prepared for that. We have visited all exam centres and checked all aspects. All the exam centres are under CCTV, DIG Morabadbad Range, Muniraj G told news agency ANI.

'11 zones and 32 sectors have been formed in the whole division. Regular monitoring will be done through the district control room. Verification of ID and face will be done with the help of Artificial Intelligence, he added.

Drones installed in Lucknow

As per the information shared by the DCP central Lucknow Raveena Tyagi, around 80,000 candidates will appear in the police recruitment exam across 81 centres. For the smooth conduct of the exam, the security teams have been deployed at exam centres, major bus stands, railway stations, and metro stations. There are arrangements for checking and frisking aspirants. CCTV monitoring is being done at all exam centres. The facility of city buses and inter-district buses are available, and smart city control and drones are being used for surveillance.

Exam is being conducted at 18 exam centres

According to the Joint CP Shivhari Meena, the exam is being conducted at 18 centres in Noida. The security teams have been deployed.

(With inputs from agencies)