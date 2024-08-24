UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam: Over 6 lakh candidates sit for day two; details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UPSC Police Constable Recruitment Exam

UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRB) has successfully completed the second day of the UP Police Constable 2024 exam. The board has shared the number of candidates and their attendance figures for the UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination on its social handle, X, formerly known as Twitter. The number of absentees on the second day of the exam is notably surprising.

According to information shared by the board, the total number of candidates for both shifts was 9,63,676, with 4,81,838 candidates appearing in both shifts. However, a total of 8,24,573 candidates downloaded the exam admit cards. Of those, 6,57,443 candidates took the exam, while 72 were found suspicious.

Total number of candidates in first shift- 4,81,838

Total number of candidates in second shift- 4,81,838

Number of candidates present in the first shift - 3,21,322

Number of candidates present in the second shift - 3,36,121

Total Admit Card Downloaded- 8,24,573

21 per cent skipped exam on the first day

On the first day of the exam, over 21 per cent of candidates skipped the exam. More than 8 lakh candidates had downloaded the admit cards, of which, 6.48 lakh students took the exam. Additionally, 61 impersonators using unfair means were arrested.

Security measures in place

This is the largest exam ever conducted in the state's history, taking place at 1,174 centers across 67 districts in two shifts. The exam is being conducted amid tight security measures to ensure fairness and integrity. The government has implemented strict security protocols at every center to prevent the use of unfair means.

The UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam is scheduled to be held over five days: August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, to fill over 60,000 posts. According to officials, approximately 9.5 lakh candidates are expected to appear each day. Earlier, this exam was held on February 17 and 18 but was cancelled due to allegations of a paper leak.

