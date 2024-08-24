UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 Day 2: Second shift starts at 3 pm; Security measures in place

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 Day 2

UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 Day 2: The first phase of the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 has been successfully completed. The second shift of the exam will start at 3 pm today, August 24. Approximately 8.5 lakh candidates will appear for the second shift, which will be conducted at 1,154 centers across 67 districts amid strict security measures. The exam will conclude at 5:30 pm.

21 per cent of candidates skipped exam on day 1

According to a senior official, about 79.11% of candidates appeared in both shifts of the exam on the first day. Nearly 21% of candidates skipped the exam despite having downloaded their admit cards. Additionally, 61 impersonators and candidates using unfair means were arrested across the state.

According to official data, approximately 48,17,441 (48.17 lakh or over 4.8 million) candidates have applied to appear in the written examination. The exam will be conducted on August 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024. The exam will be conducted in two shifts each day: the first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Strict measures in place

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRB) has made special arrangements for the smooth conduct of the exam. There are provisions for free bus services and special train services for the convenience of the candidates. The government has implemented several security measures, including biometric verification, fingerprint scanning, facial recognition, CCTV monitoring, and drone surveillance.

Earlier, this exam was conducted in four shifts on February 17 and 18 across the state. However, it was cancelled on February 24 following a report of a question paper leak. The state government directed that the exam be conducted again within six months. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 60,244 vacancies for the post of Police Constable.

