UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024: First phase exam concludes; second shift at 3 pm

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024: The first phase of the UP Police Constable Recruitment exam is concluded. The first phase of the UP Police exam was conducted across 1,174 centres across 67 out of 75 districts in the state. The second shift exam will be conducted at 3 pm. Candidates appearing in the UP police constable 2024 exam are advised to reach the exam centre an hour before their shift timings. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam after the commencement of the exam. For the smooth conduct of the exam, the government has installed biometric verification, including fingerprint and facial recognition, besides other measures at all exam centres. Candidates appearing in the exam are advised to follow the guidelines before appearing in the exam.

According to the feedback of the candidates, the overall difficulty level of the first phase exam was easy to moderate. However, the numerical ability and Quantitative Aptitude sections were found to be slightly more challenging compared to the other sections.