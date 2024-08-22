UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam tomorrow: Special trains to run from THESE stations; check full schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 tomorrow

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) is all set to conduct the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 tomorrow, August 23. The exam will be conducted in two shifts - Morning (from 10 am to 12 pm) and Afternoon (3 pm to 5 pm). The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted for five days on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31. The exam will be administered at 117 centres in 67 districts of Uttar Pradesh. All those who are going to appear in the exam are advised to gear up themselves with the preparation of the exam and plan their travel accordingly.

Travel services to be provided

For the ease of the examinees, the board has made special arrangements for travel. So that, they can reach to their designated exam centres without any hurdle. The exam authority has arranged special trains, and buses for the candidates appearing in the UP Police Recruitment Exam. In case, the bus facility is not available in your city/district, you can travel via Train. Here's the complete schedule.

Special trains to take place on THESE dates

North Central Railway has decided to run some special trains in view of the UP Police Constable recruitment.

As per the information shared by the Indian Railways, train number 01809 will run from Jhansi to Banda, 01810 from Banda to Jhansi, train number 01815 will run from Jhansi to Manikpur, train number 22441 will run from Chitrakoot to Kanpur, train number 01813 will run from Jhansi to Kanpur and train number 01814 will run from Kanpur to Jhansi, train number 11802 will run from Prayagraj to Jhansi. These trains will be available on all exam days scheduled for 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31 August.

Apart from these trains, Two racks of special trains with 10 general category coaches will also be run in the afternoon and evening with stoppages at many stations between Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi-Mathura, Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi-Kanpur, Lalitpur-Kanpur and Mahoba–Prayagraj stations. Aspirants can check the train schedule below.

Free- Bus facility will also be available

The government is also providing free bus services to the aspirants. This facility will be provided 24 hours before and 24 hours after the exam date i.e. 22nd to 26th August, 29th August to 1st September. Candidates appearing in the UP Police recruitment exam have to show the photocopy of their admit card to the bus conductor to avail this free bus facility.