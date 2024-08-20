UP Police Constable Exam 2024 admit cards released, here's direct link to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

UP Police Recruitment 2024 Exam: The wait is over for candidates appearing in the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam. The admit cards for the exam scheduled on August 23 have been released today (August 20). Candidates can now check and download their admit cards by visiting the official website (http://uppbpb.gov.in).

To download the UP Police Constable 2024 Admit Card, candidates have to use login credentials like registration number and date of birth.

Where to download the admit card?

To download the admit card, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has also shared a link in a post on its official 'X' handle. The board said in a post on 'X', "Link to download admit card for candidates appearing on the first day of examination on 23/08/2024 for direct recruitment to the posts of Constable Civil Police 2023 - https://ctcp24.com/uppbpbcst23/index.aspx".

How to check and download admit card

Here are the steps to download your UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam admit card:

Go to the official website- http://uppbpb.gov.in).

Find and click on the "Candidate Login" option available on the home page.

Enter the login details such as registration number and password.

Click on the submit button.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Review all the details on the admit card, and then download it.

Keep a printed copy of the admit card for future reference.

The UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam will be conducted on 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31 August in two shifts - from 10 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 5 pm. The Exam City Slip has already been released by the board.

Also Read: UP Police Constable 2024 Exam: UPPRPB releases pre-admit card at uppbpb.gov.in; details here

Also Read: UP Police Recruitment 2024 Exam: Admit card, city slip to be issued on THIS date | Check details