UP Police Constable 2024 Exam city slips to be released today at uppbpb.gov.in- when and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Police Constable 2024 Exam city slips today, August 16

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024 Exam City slips: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will release the exam city slip for the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024 exam today, August 16. All those who applied for the constable exam will be able to download their exam city slip from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. As per the official update, the UP Police Constable Exam City Slip will be out at 5 pm. The candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website.

Exam dates

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024 Exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024, across various exam centres in Uttar Pradesh. There will be two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm and the second from 3 PM to 5 PM. The gap between the written exam had been kept keeping in mind because of the Shri Krishna Janmashtami holiday falling on August 26.

Admit cards soon

The exam city details will be mentioned on the exam city slip. It should be noted that the exam schedule along with guidelines of the exam will be mentioned on the admit cards, which will be uploaded in due course.

Candidates appearing in the UP Police constable exam 2024 are required to download UP Police admit cards, and carry them along with the documents on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed inside the exam hall.

Earlier, the exam was conducted on February 17 and 18, which was later cancelled due to a question paper leak. The government directed that the exam be conducted again within six months. It should be noted that this exam is being conducted only for those who registered for the original dates.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 60,244 vacancies for the post of police constable, of which, 24,102 vacancies are for unreserved category, 6,024 are for EWS, 16,264 are for OBC, and 1,204 are for scheduled tribes. The selection procedure involves a written exam, physical test, document verification and medical exam. Those who qualify for the written exam will be called for further recruitment process.