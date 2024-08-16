UP Police Constable 2024 exam city slips out at uppbpb.gov.in, official website not opening

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE UP Police Constable 2024 exam city slips out

UP Police Constable 2024 exam city slips: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the exam city slips for recruitment to the various posts of Police Constable Exam 2024 today, August 16. Candidates who registered for the exam can download their exam city slips from the official website of UP Police. Due to heavy traffic on the server, the official website is not opening. Candidates are advised to stay calm and revisit the official website in due course.

It should be noted that UP Police Constable 2024 exam city slips are not admit cards. The board will upload UP Police Constable 2024 admit cards separately, which will include more details about the exam venue, and schedule. Candidates will get an idea about their exam centre through these UP Police Constable 2024 exam city slips, which can be downloaded by following the easy steps given below.

How to download UP Police Constable 2024 exam city slips?

Visit the official website of UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UP Police Constable 2024 exam city slips'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide your required credentials

UP Police Constable 2024 exam city slips will appear on the screen

Download UP Police Constable 2024 exam city slips and save it for future reference

With the help of UP Police Constable 2024 exam city slips, the candidates can prepare for travel to their designated exam centre. The date of the written examination of all the candidates and the examination district/city details are available on the Recruitment Board website, https://uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates can download UP Police Constable 2024 exam city slips by clicking on the provided link given in this article.

When will UP Police Constable admit card be out?

As per the information provided by the board, UP Police Constable 2024 admit cards will be available prior 3 days of the exam. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in. In case of any difficulty, while accessing the exam city slip, candidates can reach out for assistance at the board's provided helpline numbers 8867789192 or 9773790762.

UP Police Constable Exam to be conducted on this date

The exam will take place on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024 in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon, whereas the second shift will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Earlier, the board conducted the UP Police Constable exam in four shifts on February 17 and 18 with over 48 lakh candidates appearing in the exam. However, it was cancelled on February 24 following a question paper leak.