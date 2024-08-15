UP Police Recruitment 2024 Exam: Admit card, city slip to be issued on THIS date | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

UP Police Recruitment 2024 Exam: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will issue the UP Police exam city slip on 16 August at 5 pm. All those candidates who have registered themselves for the posts can check and download the UPPBPB Constable exam city intimation slip and hall tickets from the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

Notably, the slip is not an admit card but will provide information about the exam city. Admit cards will be issued 3 days before the exam. The exam city slip will help candidates prepare for travel to their designated exam center. "The date of written examination of all the candidates and the link of information about the examination district/city will be displayed on the website of the Recruitment Board https://uppbpb.gov.in on 16.08.2024 at 5:00 pm," reads the notification.

The board also mentioned that candidates encountering issues with downloading the exam city slip can reach out for assistance at the helpline numbers 8867789192 or 9773790762.

Here’s how to download the exam city intimation slip:

Visit the official website: [uppbpb.gov.in](http://uppbpb.gov.in).

Click on the "UP Police Constable Exam City Slip" link on the homepage.

Enter your registration number and date of birth on the portal.

The UP Police Constable Exam City Slip 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the slip for future reference.

UP Police recruitment 2024 exam dates

The exam will take place on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024 in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon, whereas the second shift will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Earlier, the board conducted the UP Police Constable exam in four shifts on February 17 and 18 with over 48 lakh candidates appearing in the exam. However, it was cancelled on February 24 following a question paper leak.

This decision was made by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He ordered to conduct Police Bharti 2024 exam within six months to ensure transparency and integrity in the examination process. The Chief Minister also stated that there would be no compromise with the sanctity of exams.

Over 48 lakh aspirants, including approximately 16 lakh women appeared in this recruitment exam conducted on February 17, and 18. The exam was conducted at 2,835 centres across all 75 districts of the Uttar Pradesh.

Free Bus Services to be provided

Candidates appearing for the said examination will have the facility of free bus service of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation. Candidates can take advantage of this facility at their convenience, for which candidates travelling by bus will have to download two additional copies of their admit card and present one copy of it to the bus conductor for travelling to the district of the examination centre and the other copy for travelling to their district after the examination.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit a total of 60,244 vacancies for the post of Constable Civil Police. The selection procedure involves a written exam, physical test, document verification and medical exam. Those who qualify for the written exam will be called for further recruitment process.

