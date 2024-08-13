UPPSC revises exam dates of three recruitment test due to clash with up police constable re-exam; details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPPSC revises exam dates of three recruitment exam

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has revised the exam dates of three exams due to the exam schedule of the UP Police Constable recruitment exam. The revised dates can be checked on the official website of UPPSC, upssc.gov.in. The revised notice has been released by the Commission's Secretary Ashok Kumar.

As per the notification reads, 'The revised dates of these screening/recruitment exams have been made available on the official website of UPPSC— https://uppsc.up.nic.in/.'

UPPSC revises three exam schedule

According to the new schedule released by the UPPSC, the dates for the Homeopathic Medical Officer Screening Exam 2023, Homeopathic Residential Medical Officer Screening Examination 2023, and Assistant Town Planner (Main) Examination 2023 have been revised. Now, the Homeopathic Medical Officer Screening Exam will take place on September 15 in two shifts. Homeopathic Residential Medical Officer Screening Examination will be conducted on September 18 and Assistant Town Planner (Main) Examination 2023 will be conducted on September 25. Earlier, all the above-mentioned exams were proposed to be conducted on August 25.

As per the information provided by the officials, it should be noted that there is no change in the exam schedule of Medical Officer Unani. The above-said exam will be conducted on October 6.

UP Police recruitment 2024 exam dates

On the other side, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) has also updated the UP Police Constable exam schedule. The new schedule of UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 can be read at the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

As per the new UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024 exam schedule, the exam will take place on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024 in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon, whereas the second shift will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Earlier, the board conducted the UP Police Constable exam in four shifts on February 17 and 18 with over 48 lakh candidates appearing in the exam. However, it was cancelled on February 24 following a question paper leak.