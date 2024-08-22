UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024 released for August 25 exam; direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024 out

UP Police Admit Card 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has released the admit card for the police constable recruitment exam 2024 scheduled for August 25. All those who applied for the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 can download their call letters from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

It should be noted that the board is releasing the UP Board Exam 2024 admit card separately. Candidates will be able to download the admit cards prior three days to the exam from the official website. The board has scheduled the exam for 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31 August, which will be conducted at 67 exam centres across the state. Earlier, the exam was held in four shifts on February 17 and 18, but the state government cancelled it on February 24 due to a question paper leak.

How to download UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024?

Visit the official website of UPPBRB, uppbpb.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your login credentials

UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024 for future reference

Candidates appearing in the said exam are advised to print a copy of the admit card and carry it along with a valid identity proof on the exam. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without admit cards. Candidates can directly download the UP Police Constable admit card by clicking on the above link. In case of any query, candidates can contact the board's helpline at 8867786192/9773790762.

Download UP Police Constable Admit card for August 24 exam

Additionally, the candidates are advised to follow the guidelines shared by the board during the exam. In a recent notification, the board has notified that power glasses, mangal sutra and religious symbols will not be considered as banned items.