UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam: STF arrests man for duping aspirants with fake question papers

The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a man for allegedly duping aspirants of the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Exam 2024 by selling fake question papers. According to a press statement from the STF, the accused, identified as Aniruddha Modanlal, was running a scam on a social media platform, charging candidates for access to what he claimed were leaked question papers for the ongoing police recruitment exam.

UP Police Recruitment Exam underway to fill over 60,000 posts

According to the official schedule, the exam will be held in two shifts on five days, i.e., August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31. The fresh recruitment exercise to fill over 60,000 posts is being carried out after the exams, held on February 17 and 18, were cancelled following allegations of a paper leak.

1 lakh demanded

The officials said Modanlal was in touch with Abhay Kumar Srivastav who is the mastermind of the racket. In Srivastav's direction, he made a channel on telegraph and took Rs 1 lakh from candidates to provide them with leaked question papers for the recruitment exam.

Modanlal withdrew the money deposited in his account by the candidates and shared a fake question paper. The STF officials, already on alert in the wake of the ongoing recruitment exam, arrested him. Efforts are on to arrest the mastermind, they said.

Meanwhile, lakhs of candidates appeared for the UP police constable recruitment exam on Saturday at 1,174 centres across 67 districts in the state amid tight security arrangements, marking the second day of a five-day exercise.

Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar inspected the arrangements at exam centres at Lucknow University and National PG College on Saturday.

Approximately 9.5 lakh candidates are expected to appear in the exam on each of the five days, government officials said. The government has implemented strict security measures at every centre to prevent the use of unfair means.

(Inputs from PTI)