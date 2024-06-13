SSC JE answer key released at ssc.gov.in, raise objections if any

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC JE answer key released

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the provisional answer key of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, Paper 1. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the provisional answer key from the official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates will require their registration number and password to access the provisional answer key. Along with it, the Response Sheets are also available for the candidates on the official website -ssc.gov.in.

This year, the exam for SSC JE Paper 1 was conducted from June 5 to 7 at various centers across the nation to fill a total of 968 vacancies. Candidates can download SSC JE answer key 2024 by following the easy steps given below.

SSC JE 2024: Steps to download the provisional answer key

- Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.

- On the homepage, click on the link 'Answer Key'.

- A login window will open. Enter the required login credentials like the registration number and date of birth.

- Click on 'Submit'.

- The provisional answer key of SSC JE will be displayed on the screen.

- Save and download it for future reference.

SSC JE 2024: Candidates can challenge the provisional answer key

Candidates who are dissatisfied with any of the answers in the answer key can challenge the answer key by June 15. The objection can be raised by paying an amount of Rs 100. The facility to challenge the answer keys will remain available till June 15. After the due date, no representations will be considered. Candidates can take a printout of their respective response sheets for future reference.

- Visit the official website of SSC.

- Login using the credentials - registration number and date of birth.

- Then, a new window will open.

- Click on 'Application Details' under 'My Application'.

- From the dropdown menu, select the year of the exam and click on 'Answer Key Challenge'.

- Then, a challenge system pop-up will be displayed. Click on 'Click Here'.

- The candidate login portal will open on a new page. Log in with the exam roll number and password and click on 'Login'.

- The candidates are advised to follow the instructions on the portal to complete the process of challenging the answer keys.

- Also, upload the supporting documents.

- Then, pay the fee.

- Save and download it for future reference.