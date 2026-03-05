SSC GD exam dates 2026 to be announced soon; check details

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the dates for Constable (GD) exams. The SSC Constable (GD) exam for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, 2026 was scheduled to begin on February 23, but got deferred.

As per SSC, the city intimation slip will be released 8 to 10 days before the exam, while admit card 3 to 4 days prior to the exam. The SSC GD constable city intimation slip and admit card once released, will be available on the official portal - ssc.gov.in.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download SSC GD constable city slip.

How to download SSC Constable (GD) admit card

Visit the official website - ssc.gov.in

Click on SSC Constable (GD) hall ticket pdf link

Use application number, date of birth as the required credentials for login

SSC Constable (GD) hall ticket pdf will appear on the screen for download

Save SSC Constable (GD) admit card pdf and take a print out.

SSC Constable (GD) hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam papers, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

How to download SSC Constable (GD) exam schedule 2026

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download SSC Constable (GD) exam schedule 2026 PDF.

Visit the official website- ssc.gov.in

Click on SSC Constable (GD) exam schedule 2026 PDF link

SSC Constable (GD) exam schedule 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save it and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on SSC Constable (GD) exam 2026, please visit the official website- ssc.gov.in.