SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2024 to be OUT soon, check details here

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the GD Constable Exam 2024 answer key. All those who appeared in the SSC GD Constable exam 2024 can download the answer keys through the official website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC GD Constable Exam 2024 was conducted between 20th February to 7th March 2024 at various exam centers. Now, the candidates are eagerly waiting for the SSC GD constable 2024 answer keys, which are expected to be released anytime on the official website. With the release of SSC GD Constable 2024 answer keys, the commission will open the objection window for candidates unsatisfied with the answer keys. The committee panel will release the final answer keys based on the representations.

How to download SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2024?

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in

Click on 'Answer Key'

Select the 'GD constable' tab

Navigate to the link that reads, 'SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2024'

A PDF will appear on the screen

Download and save SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2024 for future reference

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 26, 146 vacancies for the post of Constable (General Duty) of which, 23,347 positions are available for male candidates, and the remaining 2,799 are reserved for female candidates. The selection of the candidates will be based on the candidates' performance in the written exam, physical efficiency test, physical standard test, document verification and medical test. Those qualifying for the written test will be called for further recruitment. Selected candidates will get a salary in a pay level of 3 (Rs 21,700-69,100).

When will SSC GD constable result 2024 be out?

Based on the SSC GD constable answer keys, the commission will release the results. However, there is no official confirmation on the release date of results. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

