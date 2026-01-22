RRB NTPC application status 2026 open for 5,810 vacancies; details here RRB NTPC application status 2026: The candidates can check the RRB NTPC application status on the official website- rrbapply.gov.in. They need to use login credentials to check RRB NTPC application status 2026. RRB will also send SMS and mail alerts to mobile numbers and mail address.

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the application status for the NTPC Graduate level recruitment under CEN 06/2025. The candidates can check the RRB NTPC application status on the official website- rrbapply.gov.in. They need to use login credentials to check RRB NTPC application status 2026. RRB will also send SMS and mail alerts to mobile numbers and mail address.

RRB NTPC application status 2026: How to check at rrbapply.gov.in

Visit the official website- rrbapply.gov.in

Click on RRB NTPC application status link 2026

Enter the login credentials

Click on submit and view application status

Now save it and take a print out.

The RRB NTPC registration was concluded on November 27, the application correction window was opened till December 9 on the official website- rrbapply.gov.in.

RRB NTPC recruitment drive is being held for 5,810 vacancies; these include 161 Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor posts,

Station Master positions- 615, Goods Train Manager positions- 3,416, Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist positions- 921, Senior Clerk cum Typist positions- 638, Traffic Assistant posts- 59.

RRB NTPC Selection Process

The RRB NTPC selection process will be held through computer based tests (CBTs), skill tests, typing or aptitude tests.

RRB NTPC Pay Scale

The shortlisted candidates will get salary under 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). The salary levels will vary as per the post.

RRB NTPC Eligibility Criteria

For the RRB NTPC graduate posts, the candidates need to possess a degree from a recognised university, while for undergraduate posts, the candidates need to clear 12th or equivalent.

RRB NTPC Age Limit

The upper age limit for the RRB NTPC posts should be between 18 and 33 years. The reserved category candidates- SC, ST, OBC, PwD, and Ex-Servicemen will get age relaxation.

For details on RRB NTPC recruitment 2026, please visit the RRB portals.