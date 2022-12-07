RRB Group D Result 2022: Expected soon for over 1 crore candidates | check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) RRB Group D Result 2022 to release soon

RRB Group D Result 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board is expected to release the result for over 1 crore candidates who appeared for RRB Group D 2022. The board is likely to release the result on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. The candidates will be able to download their results from the official website once the link gets activated. However, the recruitment board has not issued any notification for the result. The result of the candidates will also be available on the regional website.

Over 1 crore candidates are waiting for RRB Group D Result 2022. The board will also release the region-wise cut-off marks once the result gets released. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials handy to access their results. The passing marks will vary as per the category. Candidates must check the qualifying marks too. The passing marks for unreserved, EWS, OBS (non-creamy layer) and SC/ST are 40, 40, 30 and 30 percent.

Know how to check and download RRB Group D Result 2022:

Step 1. Go to the official website (rrbcdg.gov.in) of RRB or the region-wise official website. Step 2. Scroll down for 'active noticeboard' on the website. Step 3. Click on the link 'RRB Group D Result 2022.' Step 4. Download the result and take a printout for the future.

As per news reports, RRB will release the RRB Group D Result 2022 by this week. In October, the answer key was released and the candidates were allowed to raise objection for the provisional answer key. The final answer key will be prepared by the board after carefully examining the objections raised by the candidates. The vacant positions will be filled after the medical examinations.

Candidates must check their qualifying marks as per their category. Region-wise cut-off marks will also be considered for candidates.

