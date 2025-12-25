RRB Group D exam 2026 begins January 8; check new exam schedule RRB Group D exam 2026: RRB Group D exam 2026 which was earlier scheduled to be held from January 1 to 16 will now be held on January 8 and 9 and on February 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 9.

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D Computer Based Test (CBT) exam dates has been revised. RRB Group D exam 2026 which was earlier scheduled to be held from January 1 to 16 will now be held on January 8 and 9 and on February 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 9.

RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025: How to download at RRB websites

RRB Group D hall ticket 2025 will be released 3 to 4 days before the exam, the admit card will be released by November 24. The candidates can follow these steps to download the RRB Group D admit card 2025. To download RRB Group D hall ticket 2025, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on RRB Group D admit card 2025 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number and date of birth. RRB Group D admit card 2025 PDF will be available for download, save RRB Group D admit card PDF and take a print out.

Visit the RRB websites

Click on RRB Group D admit card 2025 PDF link

Use application number and date of birth as the required login credentials

RRB Group D admit card 2025 PDF will be available for download

Save RRB Group D hall ticket 2025 PDF and take a print out.

How to download RRB Group D city slip 2025 PDF

RRB Group D city slip will be released soon, the candidates can check and download RRB Group D city slip PDF on the RRB portals. To download RRB Group D city slip PDF, candidates need to visit the RRB websites and click on city slip PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. RRB Group D city slip PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RRB Group D city slip PDF and take a print out.

Visit the RRB websites

Click on RRB Group D city slip 2025 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials

RRB Group D city slip 2025 PDF will be available for download

Save RRB Group D city slip 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

RRB Group D Hall Ticket 2025: RRB websites to download admit card

RRB Group D Computer-Based Test (CBT) is a 90-minute online exam with 100 multiple-choice questions. The questions will be mainly from four sections- General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, Mathematics, General Awareness & Current Affairs.

For details on RRB Group D exam 2025, please visit the RRB websites.