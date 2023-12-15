RBI Assistant Result 2023 declared on rbi.org.in, check online result

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RBI Assistant Prelims result 2023 out

RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2023: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the Assistant Prelims Result 2023. All those who appeared in the Assistant Prelims exam 2023 can download their results on the official website of the Reserve Bank of India, rbi.org.in.

RBI Assistant Prelims were conducted on November 18 and 19 at various exam centres. The central bank is unlikely to post the answer key for the Preliminary exam ahead of the results. This drive is being done to recruit around 450 vacancies of Assistants in different locations. Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download their scorecards, once it is out.

RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2023: How to download?

Candidates are required to visit the official website, rbi.org.in

Click on the vacancies tab

Then, click on the 'results' option

Now, click on the 'RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2023' link

It will redirect you to the login window

Now, you need to enter the required registration details to login

RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Check your result and save it for future records

RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2023 Cut-Off Marks

It is expected that the central bank will release the cut-off marks along with the scorecard. For the general category, the expected cut-off marks lie between 85 to 89, and for EWS it ranges between 82 to 86.

Marking Scheme

The prelims exam comprises three sections including English language, numerical ability, and reasoning ability. The number of questions in English subjects was 30 whereas for reasoning and numerical ability, it was 35 questions each. 20 minutes were given to each subject. As per the marking scheme, one mark shall be awarded for every correct answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for marking every wrong answer.

What's next?

All those who have been selected for the prelims exam are eligible to appear in the mains exam scheduled to be conducted on December 31st. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course of the time. Candidates can check details on the official website of RBI.