Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: SSC revises application form correction window dates SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The SSC Delhi Police Constable registration date was earlier extended till October 31 and the application form correction window will now be opened from October 31 onwards.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the application form correction window dates for the Delhi Police Constable recruitment exams. The SSC Delhi Police Constable registration date was earlier extended till October 31 and the application form correction window will now be opened from October 31 onwards. The candidates who wish to make corrections in the Delhi Police Constable application form can do so on the official website- ssc.gov.in.

SSC Delhi Police post-wise application form correction dates

Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2025: October 31 to November 2, 2025

Head Constable {Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/TelePrinter Operator (TPO)} in Delhi Police Examination, 2025: October 31 to November 2, 2025

Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2025: November 7 to 9, 2025.

Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination, 2025: November 5 to 7, 2025.

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2025: November 3 to 5, 2025.

SSC Delhi Police application 2025: Check editable fields

Personal details: In the application form, candidates can make changes in their name, father's/ mother's name, birth date, gender.

Educational qualifications: If there is any mistake on the data of your academic qualifications, passing marks at the time of filling the application form, candidates can make changes on it.

The candidates can also upload correct documents, clear, unblurred image during the period of application form correction process.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Category-wise vacancies

General category (UR)- 3174

OBC- 1,608

SC- 1,386

EWS- 756

ST- 641.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Male, female vacancies

Constable (Exe.)-Male- 4,408

Constable (Exe.)-Male (Ex-Serviceman)- 285

Constable (Exe.)-Male, Ex-Servicemen (Commando)- 376

Constable (Exe.)-Female- 2496.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The minimum educational qualification in 10+2 (Senior Secondary) from a recognised board. The reserved categories will get relaxation on the educational qualification.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not be over 25 years as of July 1, 2025.

However, reserved category candidates will get age relaxation, upto 5 years for SC/ ST candidates, 3 years for OBC candidates, 5 years for sportsperson.

Physical standards

Male (General)

Height (cms)- 170

Chest (cms)- 81- 85.

Male (hill areas)

Height- 165 cms

Chest- 76- 85 cms (5 cm expansion)

Female (general)

Height (cms)- 157 cms

Females (hill areas & SC/ST, daughters of police person

155/ 152 cms

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 100. However, the reserved category candidates are exempt from paying application fee.

How to apply at ssc.gov.in

To apply for Delhi Police Constable post, the candidates can apply on the official website- ssc.gov.in. Click on Delhi Police Constable application process link. Fill Delhi Police Constable application form with details. Upload photographs and required documents. Pay Delhi Police Constable application fee and click on submit. Save Delhi Police Constable application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- ssc.gov.in

Click on Delhi Police Constable registration link

Fill Delhi Police Constable application form with details

Upload photographs and required documents

Pay Delhi Police Constable application fee and click on submit

Save Delhi Police Constable registration form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Registration begins: September 22

Application process ends: October 21

Last date for application fee payment: October 22

Application form correction process: October 29 to 31

Delhi Police Constable exam date- December 2025 or January 2026.

Pay scale

The shortlisted candidates for the Group C post will be placed under pay level 3 (Rs 21,700-69,100).

For details on Delhi Police Constable recruitment 2025, please visit the official website- ssc.gov.in.