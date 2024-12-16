BPSC cancels 70th prelims 2024 conducted at Bapu Exam Centre, new date soon

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK BPSC cancels 70 prelims conducted at Bapu Exam centre

BPSC 70th CCE 2024 exam: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has cancelled the BPSC 70th prelims 2024 exam held at Patna’s Bapu Pariksha Bhavan. This decision comes after the reports of the centre superintendent and the investigation report of the district administration. However, the commission has not confirmed the new exam date. It is expected to be announced in due course. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website of BPSC for latest updates.

Investigation underway

According to the reports, the exam was conducted peacefully at 911 out of 912 centers in Bihar. However, some antisocial elements attempted to disrupt the examination at certain centers. The commission has cancelled the exam held at Bapu Examination Center based on the investigation report of the centre superintendent and the investigation report of the district administration.

Following the incident, the centre superintendent's report has been received, and an investigation is underway by the commission's IT cell and agency. The SSP has formed two teams to identify and take action against those responsible for disrupting the examination. The commission has identified 25-30 individuals and will conduct further questioning.

New date soon

The commission is committed to ensuring the future of the 5 lakh examinees and will take all necessary steps to maintain the integrity of the examination. Several students have reported being prevented from taking the examination, and their cases are being investigated. The commission has yet not announced the BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2024 exam date. It is expected that new date to be announced soon. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for latest updates.

