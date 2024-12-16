BPSC exam row: Murder charges to be filed against protesters in Patna

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BPSC Candidates Protest in Patna

The Patna district administration has recommended the filing of a murder case against individuals attempting to disrupt the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination. The incident occurred during the BPSC exam on December 13, when an officer on duty, Ram Ikbal Singh, suffered a fatal heart attack. A report from Patna's District Magistrate to BPSC, along with the report, was released to the media giving recommendations on taking legal action.

The tragic event occurred at the Bapu Examination Complex in Patna's Kumhrar area, one of over 900 centres where the exam was conducted. Approximately 500,000 candidates participated in the competitive exam. According to the inquiry report, submitted by an officer of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate rank, some antisocial elements disguised as candidates tried to create a disturbance with the intent of cancelling the exam.

Coaching Institutes Under Suspicion

The report also emphasised the need to investigate the role of several coaching institutes in the incident. On the day of the exam, more than 5,000 candidates were present at the Bapu Examination Complex. Outside the examination hall, they began alleging that the question paper had been leaked. A large crowd gathered outside the centre, and the police had to intervene to control the situation. Patna District Magistrate Chandra Shekhar Singh arrived at the scene, and a video of him slapping a protestor went viral on social media. During the chaos, Officer Ram Ikbal Singh suffered a heart attack, and the report suggested that heavy traffic near the exam centre delayed his timely transfer to a hospital, leading to his death.

Recommendations for legal action

The report stated, “Strict disciplinary and legal action should be taken against the candidates and other anti-social elements involved in the protests, and a murder case should be registered against them.” Chandra Shekhar Singh confirmed on Sunday that the district administration was reviewing CCTV footage from the Bapu Examination Complex. Two teams, under the supervision of Patna's Senior Superintendent of Police, have been formed to identify 10 to 12 antisocial elements who were involved in the unrest.

The report further indicated that these individuals seized question papers from other candidates, provided the documents to outsiders while protesting inside the exam centre, and even held the exam supervisor, hostage.

Prison for disruptors

Authorities stated that if these individuals are identified as candidates, the district administration would request the BPSC to bar them from taking the exam in the future and recommend that they be sent to jail. The district police have already filed two FIRs in connection with the incident. The official clarified that 5,671 candidates were able to complete their exams at the same centre without any issues.

The district administration suspects that some candidates boycotted the exam and spread rumours, to cause disruption and get the exam cancelled. It appears that these candidates created a deliberate disturbance by claiming that the question papers were distributed late. The district magistrate also indicated that the role of some coaching institutes in the incident is under investigation.

Ongoing investigation

Authorities are working to identify the perpetrators, and further legal actions are expected based on the findings from the ongoing investigation. The Patna administration is determined to ensure accountability and prevent such disruptions in future exams.