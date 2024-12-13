BPSC 70th prelims 2024: Commission denies question paper leak allegations, calls it 'mischief'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BPSC

Amid allegations of a leak in the BPSC 70th prelims 2024 exam paper at Patna’s Bapu Pariksha Bhavan, the Chairman of the Bihar Public Service Commission, Parmar Ravi Manubhai, denied any wrongdoing regarding the paper leak. The 70th Combined Competitive Examination took place today, December 13, at 945 exam centers across the state.

On social media, numerous videos from the Patna Bapu Sabhagar exam center have been shared. In these videos, a large number of students is seen gathered outside the exam center. Some candidates reported to reporters that they were not given question papers, while others claimed that the seal on their test booklets was already broken.

Commission denies allegations

In response to these concerns, the BPSC chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai has refuted all accusations of a paper leak, describing them as mischievous and baseless. Officials stated that the exam authority implemented stringent measures to ensure the integrity of the examination, including advanced monitoring systems.

"The BPSC CCE 70th preliminary examination was held in a single shift from noon to 2 pm. The examination was held in 912 centres across the state, and of those, free and fair exams were held in 911 centres," Parmar told PTI.

"However, in one centre in Patna, some of the candidates snatched questions papers from the invigilators and stormed out of the examination hall screaming that the paper had been leaked. Police action will be initiated against these persons who seem to have acted as a part of conspiracy. We are examining CCTV footage to identify them," he added.

Exam conducted under surveillance

To maintain transparency during the exam process, the examination was monitored live through over 25,000 CCTV cameras. A Command Control Center was established at the BPSC headquarters to oversee the examination proceedings. Technical teams were deployed at district-specific desks to monitor activities at individual centers in real-time. Any suspicious behaviour, such as discussions among candidates, was flagged immediately, prompting alerts to center superintendents for action.

ALSO READ | Patna: DM slaps student during ruckus over BPSC exam irregularities, video goes viral