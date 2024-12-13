Patna: DM slaps student during ruckus over BPSC exam irregularities, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DM slaps student during ruckus over BPSC exam irregularities.

A video is going viral on social; media in which a DM was seen slapping a student during ruckus over BPSC exam irregularities in Patna. During the BPSC examination in Patna, students created a ruckus alleging irregularities. After this, the DM of Patna reached the spot. During this, he tried to convince the students. Meanwhile, a video has surfaced in which the DM of Patna is seen slapping a student.

It should be noted that the candidates were creating ruckus over the question paper in the BPSC exam. Alleging that the question paper was given to them late, the candidates came out with the paper and OMR sheet during the exam. They also tore the question papers and during this, the DM of Patna present at the spot got angry and slapped the students.

During the 70th BPSC exam, the candidates created a ruckus over the question paper in Bapu Pariksha Bhavan in Patna. This rarely happens during a BPSC exam.

The candidates alleged that in many exam halls , the question paper was not given to the students, and the students who were given it were given it very late. They said that they should be given extra time, but the students who did not get the questions started creating a ruckus.

In such a situation, even those who got the question paper could not appear for the exam properly and came out with the OMR sheet. Many OMR sheets and question papers were found thrown outside the examination centre.