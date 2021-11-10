UPSC Civil Services Answer Key 2020 released, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC CSE Answer Key 2020 is available to download at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE Answer Key 2020: The Union Public Service Commission has released the answer key for the Civil Service exam 2020. The candidates who had appeared in the civil service preliminary exam can check and download the answer key on the official website- upsc.gov.in. The answer key has been released for both General Studies (Paper 1 and 2). The final result was earlier announced on September 24.

UPSC CSE Answer Key 2020: Steps to download

Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in Click on Civil Service exam answer key link A pdf with CSE answer key will appear on the screen Download answer key, take a print out for further rererence.

A total of 761 candidates were recommended for appointment on the basis of their Civil Services (CSE) exam result. Shubham Kumar topped the civil service exam this year, while Jagrati Awasthi is the topper among the women candidates securing an overall Second rank. She has graduated in B Tech (Electrical Engineering) from MANIT Bhopal . Among the top 25 candidates, 13 are men and 12 women.

The recruitment examination is conducted annually in three stages named as preliminary, mains, and interview to select candidates for administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

