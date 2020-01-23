TRB TN Recruitment 2020: Application open for over 1000 Lecture Posts. Get details here

TRB TN Recruitment 2020

TRB TN Recruitment 2020 | The Tamil Nadu Teachers' Recruitment Board (TRB) has invited online applications for 1060 posts of Lecturer. The board has announced the recruitment drive through an official notification published on the website -- trb.tn.nic.in. Aspirants can apply for the posts on or before February 12 till 5 PM for TRB TN Recruitment 2020, which is the last date of the online application. The direct link for the TRB TN Recruitment 2020 online application is given below along with the official notification by the TN TRB. But before applying for this recruitment drive, candidates are advised to go through the important details given below.

Through the TRB TN Recruitment 2020 process, candidates will be selected to fill 1060 posts of Lecturer (Engineering/Non-Engineering) in Government Polytechnic Colleges and Special Institutions. The TRB TN Recruitment 2020 online exam will be conducted in the first week of May 2020.

TRB TN Recruitment 2020 | Name and number of the posts:

Civil Engineering - 112

Mechanical Engineering - 219

Electrical and Electronics Engineering - 91

Electronics and Communication Engineering - 119

Instrumentation and Control Engineering - 3

Computer Engineering - 135

Information Technology - 6

Production Engineering - 6

Textile Technology - 3

Printing Technology - 6

English - 88

Mathematics - 88

Physics - 83

Chemistry - 84

Modern Office Practice – 17

TRB TN Recruitment 2020 | Eligibility:

For the post of Lecturer in Engineering subjects, the candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree in the appropriate branch of Engineering / Technology / Architecture with not less than sixty Percent of marks or equivalent.

For the post of Lecturer in non-Engineering subjects - A first-class Master’s degree in the appropriate branch of study.

TRB TN Recruitment 2020 | Exam Fee:

For general category candidates, the exam fee of Rs 600 will be charged, whereas for SC, SCA, ST, and Person with Disability Candidates the exam fee is Rs.300.

TRB TN Recruitment 2020 | Important Dates:

Starting Date of Online Application: 22 January 2020

Last date for submission of application through Online mode: 12 February 2020 up to 5 PM

Date of Online Computer Based Examination: First week of May 2020

Direct link for TRB TN Recruitment 2020: Application

Direct link for TRB TN Recruitment 2020: Official Notification