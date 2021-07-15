SSC JHT paper 2 result 2020 declared, here's how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Check SSC JHT paper 2 result at ssc.nic.in

SSC JHT result 2020: The Staff Selection Commission has declared the result for Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) paper 2 exam. Candidates appeared for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator exam can check their results through the official website- ssc.nic.in.

A total of 1,070 candidates were declared qualified in the paper 2 exam. The cut-off marks for the general (UR) category candidates stands at 254.50, SC- 230, ST- 221.75, OBC- 235.75, EWS- 178.75, VH- 156.50, Pwd Others- 229.75.

According to SSC, "All candidates qualified in the Paper-I and Paper-II are required to appear for Document Verification. Candidates, who do not attend Document Verification, will not be considered for the final selection. The schedules for holding the Document Verification will be made available on the websites of Commission’s Regional Offices separately."

SSC JHT Paper 2 result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials- registration number, roll number

Step 4: SSC result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download, take a printout for further reference.

The marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the official website on July 22, the candidates can check and download their marksheet till August 11.

For details on JHT result, candidates can check the official website- ssc.nic.in.