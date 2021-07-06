SBI apprentice recruitment 2021: Online application for 6,100 posts begin, Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE The application process will be closed on July 26

SBI apprentice recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India has invited online applications for 6,100 apprentice posts on the official website - sbi.co.in. The interested candidates can apply through the website till July 26.

Aspirants must know that the selection will be done on the basis of a written test. After clearing this, they will have to appear for a test of the local language of the state they have applied for. Further, a medical examination will be held.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: The candidate should have completed graduation from a recognised university or institute.

Age limit: The candidate should be under the age group of 20-28 years. There will be age limit relaxation as per the government rules, for the candidates belong from reserved category.

Application fee: Candidates from the general category will have to pay Rs 300. While, for SC, ST, and PwD candidates, no application fee will be charged.

Paper pattern: There will be 25 questions each on General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude for the written examination. Each question will be of one mark and to answer each section, candidates will get 15 minutes time.

SBI apprentice recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit SBI's official website - sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the Careers tab.

Step 3: Under Latest Announcements, tap on the link that reads, "Engagement of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 Advertisement No: CRPD/APPR/2020-21/07."

Step 4: Click on new registration and fill all the required details, upload photo and signature, and make payment.

