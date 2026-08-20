NICL Assistant admit card 2026 OUT at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, know how to download

New Delhi:

The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam for Assistant posts. The candidates can check and download NICL Assistant admit card on the official website - nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. NICL Assistant phase one exam is scheduled to be held on August 27.

How to download NICL Assistant admit card at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in

The candidates can check and download NICL Assistant admit card 2026 on the official website - nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. To download NICL Assistant hall ticket PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - nationalinsurance.nic.co.in and click on NICL Assistant hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. NICL Assistant hall ticket PDF will be available for download. Save NICL Assistant hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - nationalinsurance.nic.co.in

Click on NICL Assistant hall ticket PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

NICL Assistant hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save NICL Assistant admit card PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

NICL Assistant hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift time, exam centre address, other details.

NICL Assistant prelims paper pattern

NICL Assistant prelims will comprises of objective questions of 100 marks. The Assistant prelims paper contains three sections - English Language, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude, the exam will be of 60 minutes duration.

NICL Assistant exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the NICL Assistant admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on NICL Assistant exam 2026, please visit the official website - nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.

Also Read:

UPSC CSE Mains 2026 from tomorrow; check expert's last-minute preparation tips to ace civil services exam