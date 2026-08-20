UPSC EPFO recruitment notification OUT for 80 APFC vacancies; check eligibility criteria, selection process

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification for 80 vacancies for the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). The UPSC EPFO application process for the APFC post will commence on August 22, the candidates can apply on the official website - upsc.online.nic.in.

The category-wise vacancies are - 29 for the General Category (UR), OBC- 18, SC - 15, ST - 10, EWS - 8.

How to apply for UPSC EPFO APFC posts at upsc.online.nic.in

The candidates can apply for UPSC EPFO APFC post on the official website - upsc.online.nic.in. To apply for UPSC EPFO APFC post, candidates need to visit the official website - upsc.online.nic.in and click on APFC post application process link. Enter details in the application form and upload documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save UPSC EPFO APFC application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - upsc.online.nic.in

Click on UPSC EPFO APFC application process link

Fill the UPSC EPFO APFC application form with details and upload documents

Pay application fee and click on submit

Save UPSC EPFO APFC application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The candidates are required to possess a degree from a recognised university.

Age limit: The upper age limit for the general category (UR and EWS) candidates should not cross 35 years. The reserved category candidates (SC and ST) categories will get age relaxation of upto 5 years.

Selection process: The selection process will comprise a written exam followed by an interview. The written exam covers papers on English, Indian culture and heritage, Freedom movement and current affairs, Indian governance and Constitution, Economy, Industrial relations and labour laws, Social security, Principles of accounting and auditing, Insurance, Computer applications, General Science, Maths and Statistics, General Mental Ability, Population and globalisation.

Pay scale: The selected candidates will get a remuneration under pay level 10 of 7th Central Pay Commission. The pay matrix will be between Rs 56,100 to 1.77 lakh with an entry basic pay of Rs 56,100.

For details on UPSC EPFO APFC recruitment 2026, please visit the official website - upsc.online.nic.in.

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