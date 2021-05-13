Thursday, May 13, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. Saraswat Bank junior officer result 2021 released, here's how to check

Saraswat Bank junior officer result 2021 released, here's how to check

A total of 443 candidates have qualified for the interview. The candidates can check the result through the website- saraswatbank.com

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 13, 2021 19:07 IST
Saraswat Bank junior officer result 2021 available at
Image Source : FILE

Saraswat Bank junior officer result 2021 available at saraswatbank.com

Saraswat Bank junior officer result 2021: Saraswat Co-Operative Bank Ltd has released the result of the junior officer recruitment examination. The candidates appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- saraswatbank.com. A total of 443 candidates have qualified for the interview. 

The online exam was conducted on April 3, and a total of 9,378 candidates have appeared for the exam. 

Saraswat Bank junior officer result 2021: How to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website- saraswatbank.com

Step 2: Under the career tab, click on the link- 'List of candidates shortlisted for interview' 

Step 3: List of shortlisted candidates will be displayed on screen 

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference. 

For recruitment exam related details, candidates can refer to the official website- saraswatbank.com

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X