Punjab Police constable exam answer key released, how to check

Careers Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 30, 2021 19:08 IST
Candidates can raise objections on the answer key till
Candidates can raise objections on the answer key till October 1

Punjab Police constable exam 2021: The Punjab Police constable exam answer keys have been released. The candidates who appeared in the exam can check, and download the answer key on the website- punjabpolice.gov.in

Candidates can raise objections on the answer key till October 1. The question paper and answer key will remain available on the website till October 30. 

Punjab Police constable exam answer key 2021: How to check 

  1. Visit the official website- punjabpolice.gov.in 
  2. Click on the 'Constable exam answer key' link 
  3. A pdf file will appear on screen 
  4. Download answer key, take a print out for further reference. 

The constable recruitment exam was conducted on September 25-26 for 4,358 vacancies. For details on police recruitment, please visit the website- punjabpolice.gov.in. 

