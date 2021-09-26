PSSB Admit Card 2021 released: Direct link, how to download here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PSSB Admit Card 2021 has been released on the official website of sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSB Admit Card 2021: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board or PSSSB admit card 2021 has been released on its official website for the recruitment examination for various posts by the board. Candidates can start downloading the admit card from Monday i.e September 27. The exam for the posts has been scheduled to be conducted on October 3.

The admit card has been released for the post of Excise and Taxation Inspector post, Block Level Industrial Officer, and Senior Industrial Promotion Officer. Candidates can find more updates about the PSSSB Admit Card on-sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Go to the official website-sssb.punjab.gov.in. Click on the What's New portion of the website. Click on the notification that says, "Click here to download Admit Card for written examination on dated 03.10.2021 for the Posts of Block Level Extension Officer/Senior Industrial Promotion Officer/Excise and Taxation Inspector (Advt. 09/2021) !!NEW!." A new window will pop up. Candidates have to log in with their credentials such as their user name and password. Candidates should keep a copy of the admit card for future reference.

PSSSB Exam 2021: Important instruction

The PSSSB admit card 2021 has been released for 168 posts. According to the official notice released by the board, candidates must carry the original printout of their e-admit card along with valid id proof, and self-declaration form to the examination hall. Candidates should note that the reporting time during the exam day is 9 am. No candidate would be allowed to enter the exam hall after 10 am.

Candidates should note that stationery items such as a calculator, pen, the pencil will not be allowed in the examination hall. Further, candidates should not wear footwear or shoes with thick soles.

PSSSB Exam 2021: Exam pattern

PSSSB Exam 2021 will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours. The exam will be held in both English and Punjabi. Candidates should note that there is a negative marking in the exam. For each wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

