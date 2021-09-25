Saturday, September 25, 2021
     
UPSC CSE Main 2020 Result released LIVE UPDATES: Shubham Kumar tops, Jagrati Awasthi second

UPSC CSE Main Result 2020 has been released on Friday (September 24) at the official website of UPSC-- upsc.gov.in.

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 25, 2021 12:54 IST
UPSC CSE Main Result 2020 has been released on Friday (September 24) at the official website of UPSC-- upsc.gov.in. 

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday (September 24) declared the final result for the Civil Services (CSE) Main examination 2020. Candidates can check the merit list at upsc.gov.in. Shubham Kumar topped the civil service (main) exam followed by Jagrati Awasthi who has secured the second position and Ankita Jain (rank 3).

Shubham Kumar, a B Tech (Civil Engineering) from IIT Bombay topped the UPSC CSE Main Exam 2020. Jagrati Awasthi is the topper among the women candidates securing an overall Second rank.

READ| UPSC CSE Main 2020 Final Exam Result released, Shubham Kumar tops

ALSO READ| UPSC CSE Prelims 2021: Topper Pradeep Singh shares last minute preparation tips

 

  • Sep 25, 2021 12:54 PM (IST) Posted by Kajari Goswami

    20 students of Jamia clear UPSC CSE 2021

    20 students of Jamia Millia Islamia's Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) have cleared the UPSC CSE Exam 2021. Read more... 

  • Sep 25, 2021 12:19 PM (IST) Posted by Kajari Goswami

    Tina Dabi's younger sister crack UPSC Main Exam 2020

    Former UPSC Civil Services topper and IAS Tina Dabi's younger sister Ria Dabi has cleared UPSC CSE Main Exam 2020 and secured 15th rank. 

  • Sep 25, 2021 11:44 AM (IST) Posted by Kajari Goswami

    Number of candidates qualified UPSC CSE Main 2020

    A total of 761 candidates passed the UPSC CSE Main Exam 2020. Among the selected candidates, 545 were men and 216 women. 

  • Sep 25, 2021 11:36 AM (IST) Posted by Kajari Goswami

    UPSC CSE Main Result 2021: Website to check

    Candidates can check the UPSC CSE Main 2020 merit list at the official website of UPSC-- upsc.gov.in. 

