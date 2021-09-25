UPSC CSE Main 2020 Result released LIVE UPDATES: Shubham Kumar tops, Jagrati Awasthi second

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UPSC CSE Main Result 2020 has been released on Friday (September 24) at the official website of UPSC-- upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday (September 24) declared the final result for the Civil Services (CSE) Main examination 2020. Candidates can check the merit list at upsc.gov.in. Shubham Kumar topped the civil service (main) exam followed by Jagrati Awasthi who has secured the second position and Ankita Jain (rank 3).

Shubham Kumar, a B Tech (Civil Engineering) from IIT Bombay topped the UPSC CSE Main Exam 2020. Jagrati Awasthi is the topper among the women candidates securing an overall Second rank.

